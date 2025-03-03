Lithuania sanctions 74 Georgian officials over human rights violations

As reported, in early December 2024, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze from the Georgian Dream party announced that Tbilisi was suspending EU accession talks until 2028. In addition, on 14 December, presidential election was held in Georgia, but the head of state was elected by a 300-member electoral college rather than by a popular vote. Anti-Western politician, former professional footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili became President. Georgians have protested every day since 28 November 2024.