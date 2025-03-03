Lithuania sanctions 74 Georgian officials over human rights violations

"Lithuania has added 74 Georgian officials to its travel ban list over severe human rights violations and repression in Georgia. We stand with the people of Georgia in their pursuit of democracy and a European future," Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys stated in a message on social platform X.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 7 judges of the Constitutional Court of Georgia, other judges, prosecutors and police officers have been included on the list.
The ministry stressed that the Baltic States have expressed firm support to the Georgian people who have been protesting for over 100 days against the ruling party’s Georgian Dreem systematic violation of the Constitution, human and political rights, and international commitments.
As reported, in early December 2024, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze from the Georgian Dream party announced that Tbilisi was suspending EU accession talks until 2028. In addition, on 14 December, presidential election was held in Georgia, but the head of state was elected by a 300-member electoral college rather than by a popular vote. Anti-Western politician, former professional footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili became President. Georgians have protested every day since 28 November 2024.