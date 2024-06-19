2024.06.19 17:20

Lithuania’s new MEP shunned by political group in European Parliament

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Lithuania’s new MEP shunned by political group in European Parliament
Lithuania’s new MEP shunned by political group in European Parliament
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | ELTA / Julius Kalinskas

Former member of the Seimas of Lithuania Petras Gražulis, who was elected to the European Parliament on 9 June, intended to join the European Conservatives and Reformists Group but was not accepted, reports public broadcaster LRT.

„They asked me for an explanation why I was removed from the Seimas. I said that I would provide them [the information], but now I’m thinking why would I. (&) In short, there are other choices where nobody has to explain anything to anyone,“ Gražulis told LRT.

According to the public broadcaster, he may now strive to join the Identity and Democracy Group, whose core consists of Marine Le Pen’s far right party National Rally.

Gražulis was elected to the European Parliament as a representative of the Nation and Justice Union.

In 2023, he was impeached and removed from the Lithuanian Parliament for voting instead of another MP. He was barred from holding elected positions in Lithuania for 10 years, but this does not apply to European elections.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions