Lithuania’s new MEP shunned by political group in European Parliament

„They asked me for an explanation why I was removed from the Seimas. I said that I would provide them [the information], but now I’m thinking why would I. (&) In short, there are other choices where nobody has to explain anything to anyone,“ Gražulis told LRT.

According to the public broadcaster, he may now strive to join the Identity and Democracy Group, whose core consists of Marine Le Pen’s far right party National Rally.

Gražulis was elected to the European Parliament as a representative of the Nation and Justice Union.