Lithuania rises to 16th place in global happiness ranking – report

 
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Elta

Lithuania has been ranked 16th in the global happiness ranking this year, rising by three slots from the year before. Finland retains the status of the happiest country in the world for the eighth year in a row, the latest World Happiness Report shows.

The publication was issued on Thursday, 20 March, International Day of Happiness celebrated around the world.

As in the 2024 ranking, the world’s happiest country Finland is followed by three Nordic countries – Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. The Netherlands returned to the top five countries this year.

Costa Rica (placed 6) and Mexico (10) are the newcomers among the ten happiest countries on the planet. The United States dropped one position to 24th place, its worst position since the global happiness rankings were launched.

Lithuania’s neighbouring countries did not enter the top 20 ranking for 2025. Latvia ranked 51st, Poland 16th and Estonia was placed 39th.

Afghanistan is again last on the list (147), preceded by Sierra Leone (146), Lebanon (145), Malawi (144) and Zimbabwe (143).

