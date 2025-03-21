Lithuania ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Nausėda

"My country is ready to provide the necessary support. We are talking about very concrete numbers of our military troops, but there should be commitment from all countries in this coalition to provide this support," Nausėda told Bloomberg Television in Brussels on Friday.

However, the head of state noted that all countries participating in „the coalition of the willing“ would have to reach an agreement on the deployment of peacekeepers. He added that it would be premature to name exact figures while discussions are still ongoing.