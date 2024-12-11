Lithuania ranks 16th on EU gender equality index, still below average

Since 2021, Lithuania’s score has gone up by 1.7 points, marking the third-largest increase among EU countries in this period. The primary driver of this improvement has been the power domain, particularly within the economic decision-making sub-domain, the Institute observed.
The country’s biggest improvement was recorded in the domain of work, where it had its highest score – 76.2 points, ranking 15th among all countries.
"This score has increased by 0.5 points since 2021, improving its ranking by one place. Within this domain, Lithuania excels in the sub-domain of participation at work, scoring 92.8 points and ranking third in the EU for the second consecutive year," EIGE said in its report.
Speaking of room for improvement, the Institute pointed out that gender inequalities are particularly evident in the domain of power, where Lithuania scores 55.5 points. Since 2010, Lithuania’s ranking has declined from 14th to 16th place. The most significant room for improvement lies in the sub-domain of knowledge segregation, which scored 48.4 points.
Six domains were targeted by EIGE for estimating the indicators – work, money, knowledge, time, power and health.
The data for 2024 Index is mostly from 2022, EIGE said.
The Gender Equality Index gives the EU and the Member States a score from 1 to 100. A score of 100 would mean that a country had reached full equality between women and men.