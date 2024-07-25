Lithuania, Poland to buy air defence systems Piorun

„We are pleased about the opportunity to join the acquisition of short-range man-portable air defence systems Piorun. Enhancing air defence is one of the main tasks we had set for ourselves. Therefore, the upcoming purchase is pleasing as is cooperation with our close ally and neighbour Poland,“ says Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas.
According to the Ministry of National Defence, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak–Kamysz visited Lithuania several weeks ago and offered Lithuania to join a procurement of air defence systems Piorun.
The Lithuanian Armed Forces currently operate older generation Polish-made air defence systems Grom.