Lithuania officially opens embassy in South Korea

In the event, the minister noted that this important step implements Lithuania’s strategic decision to expand ties with the Indo-Pacific region.
“During this government’s term of office, we have already opened embassies in Australia and Singapore, as well as a trade representative office in Taiwan,” Landsbergis said.
In his welcome speech, the minister stressed that the opening of Lithuania’s representation opened another gateway to Asia, promoting economic development and innovation between countries.
“We see South Korea as one of the most important like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific. I am glad we are opening a reciprocal gateway between the EU and Asia. Lithuania and the Republic of Korea are strengthening democratic alliances, seeking to diversify supply chains, strengthening economic resilience, and improving access for our businesses to EU and Asian markets,” said Landsbergis.
The guests who took part in the embassy’s opening were welcomed by the Lithuanian artists’ brothers Gataveckas interpretation of the 26-meter-long vessel Independence on the wall of the new embassy.
Landsbergis noted that the liquefied natural gas terminal “Independence” symbolised the countries’ communion and independence, accelerating a rapid expansion of cooperation between them in the fields of economy, energy, and smart technologies.
According to Ambassador Ričardas Šlepavičius, we see South Korea as a reliable intermediary when looking at other Asian markets.
“Let me sincerely thank everyone who has made this day a reality. Lithuania seeks strategic diversification aimed at strengthening economic relations with like-minded Indo-Pacific countries. So we see the Republic of Korea as a significant partner,” Ambassador Šlepavičius said.