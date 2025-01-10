2025.01.10 16:52

Lithuania must have its embassy in Beijing – FM

 
Lithuania must have its embassy in Beijing – FM
Lithuania must have its embassy in Beijing – FM
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Delfi

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys, who is paying a working visit to Estonia, said at a press conference on Friday that Lithuania hopes to normalise relations with China. According to him, Lithuania would like China to reinstate diplomatic representation to the ambassadorial level.

"Lithuania’s China policy is not old, is not new. We continue to expand our relations in Indo-Pacific. We see it as the alternative, to develop relations with countries that respect democracy, respect rule of law, respect the conduct of the business and are not delivering different type of threats that can be implemented through dependencies," said Budrys.

Relations between Lithuania and China deteriorated when the Taiwanese Representative Office was opened in Vilnius in 2021. China started pressuring Lithuania economically and downgraded the level of diplomatic representation from ambassadorial to the chargé d’affaires. However, the foreign minister stated that Lithuania was not the one to create uch circumstances.

"My interest is to normalise the relations to the point where we can as it was described once creating the different conventions and diplomatic relations, and creating the international traditions of diplomatic relations. We have to have our embassy in Beijing as we want also China to have their embassy in Lithuania," said Budrys.

Nonetheless, the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy emphasised that China’s assistance to Russia’s military industrial complex cannot be ignored, nor can be China’s economic coercion against Lithuania when the Taiwanese Representative Office was opened.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions