Lithuania must be well prepared for defence – defmin

"All of Lithuania would have to defend, not just the national defence system. Every citizen, unit, structure, department, institution – everyone must be ready to act with what they have. When a crisis comes, there will be no time for rearrangement, for changing procedures. We must change everything now, we must act based on the principle that there may be war tomorrow," said Šakalienė.
The minister stressed closer cooperation is needed between the Armed Forces, state and municipal bodies, and non-governmental organisations to enhance defence capabilities. She said a task force would be set up at the Ministry of National Defence to ensure that there are no excessive or unnecessary regulations within the ministry.
According to her, defence plans must be not just „on paper“ but constantly tested in practice, which means more exercises and training.
Furthermore, the minister emphasised that NATO allies are committed to defend Lithuania in case of a threat and, based on plans, allied forces would be deployed in Lithuania to deter the enemy and respond if needed.
"Supreme Allied Commander Europe is granted the authority to act if such a threat emerges. […] The greatest challenge is to ensure transatlantic unity. Less drama, no split up. Unity is very much needed for us, despite any disagreements. That was the goal of my visit to the USA," said Šakaliene.
What is more, the minister reminded that the number of professional soldiers should be increased from 12,500 to 16,000 by 2028 and the overall number of personnel should grow from 22,000 to 30,000.
She said the goal is ambitious and would require serious measures and added that the objective is to train at least 6,000 reserve soldiers per year.
Speaking about weaponry procurement, the minister said that many key contracts have been signed already but some more must be concluded before 2027. This includes procurement for the division-sized unit that would be stablished, including air defence, combat engineering, reconnaissance, logistics and other equipment.
The minister added that Lithuania has acquired many Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) from the United States and is in discussions about the possibility to set up a hub for maintenance and repairs, and perhaps for production of some spare parts.
As reported, amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania plans to raise its defence spending to 5-6% of GDP in 2026-2030, a decision approved by the State Defence Council.