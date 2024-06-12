Lithuania may consider short-term replacement for EU commissioner Sinkevičius – media

The news was confirmed to reporters in Brussels by a spokesman for the European Commission, Balazs Ujvari.

The official said that those members of the European Commission, who can take a role at the Parliament, have to make the decision by mid-July. Filling two positions at a time is impossible, he stated.

Ujvari explained that the main scenario is that a member of the Commission is replaced by another person of the same nationality after appointment by the respective government.

However, the EU Council may decide that a vacancy should not be filled due to the short tenure remaining. In such a case, the EU commissioners elected as MEPs are temporarily replaced by other commissioners.