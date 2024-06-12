Lithuania may consider short-term replacement for EU commissioner Sinkevičius – media

The news was confirmed to reporters in Brussels by a spokesman for the European Commission, Balazs Ujvari.
The official said that those members of the European Commission, who can take a role at the Parliament, have to make the decision by mid-July. Filling two positions at a time is impossible, he stated.
Ujvari explained that the main scenario is that a member of the Commission is replaced by another person of the same nationality after appointment by the respective government.
However, the EU Council may decide that a vacancy should not be filled due to the short tenure remaining. In such a case, the EU commissioners elected as MEPs are temporarily replaced by other commissioners.
The EU Commission has not yet received resignation from Sinkevičius, European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, the spokesman added.