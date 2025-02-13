Lithuania may breach Maastricht criteria without EC’s approval to fund defence – PM

The head of Government says this was discussed with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen who visited Lithuania last weekend.
"I informed [her] that Lithuania, and I believe other countries of the region, will indeed breach the so-called budget deficit rule because we need structural changes in the area of defence," Paluckas told the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.
According to the prime minister, it is possible to agree on a moratorium for the budget deficit rule on the European Commission level, but if this fails „the matter would be solved regardless of anyone’s objects.“
"The European Commission must realise that it cannot apply any penalties or restrictions for countries that take care of entire Europe’s security," said Paluckas.
He added that the debt size would be reflected in the 2026 state budget depending on revenue from economic growth or taxation changes. Therefore, he did not extrapolate if budget deficit may stand at 4% or 5%.
As reported earlier, the State Defence Council had decided that Lithuania’s defence spending should amount to 5-6% of GDP in 2026-2030 in order to establish and equip the division-sized military unit.