Lithuania may breach Maastricht criteria without EC’s approval to fund defence – PM

The head of Government says this was discussed with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen who visited Lithuania last weekend.

"I informed [her] that Lithuania, and I believe other countries of the region, will indeed breach the so-called budget deficit rule because we need structural changes in the area of defence," Paluckas told the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, it is possible to agree on a moratorium for the budget deficit rule on the European Commission level, but if this fails „the matter would be solved regardless of anyone’s objects.“