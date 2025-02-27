Lithuania may become ’prey’ if world is divided into spheres of influence – ex-president

Grybauskaitė said at a Friends of Europe think tank discussion in Brussels that if the United States, China and Russia indeed consider dividing the world into spheres of influence, then Lithuania "may become prey".

"This would be very bad. I believe that the USA will stop and will not continue on this path as it would be very dangerous," said the former president.

Grybauskaitė noted that the world order was changed both after the First and Second World Wars, and once again after the Cold War in 1989. Now it seems that under US President Donald Trump’s administration the world order would be changed once more, she said.