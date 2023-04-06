2023 m. balandžio 06 d. 09:57

Lithuania launches investigation into international sanction circumvention

 
Palangos oro uostas
Palangos oro uostas
PHOTO: Įmonės nuotr.
The Lithuanian Transport Safety Administration (LTSA) has transferred to the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) data on Cessna 172, a single-engine aircraft, which sought to fly from Lithuania to Russia in violation of international sanctions.

The FNTT will have to examine the details regarding the aircraft and its planned flight from the point of view of circumvention of international sanctions, and has already launched a pre-trial investigation.

Elta EN
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
    Related articles
    Top articles