Lithuania has to retain US attention to region – Šimonytė on US presidential race

„We do not have the luxury to choose and cannot choose for citizens of the United States of America who will elect the president they deem worthy of their trust,“ Šimonytė told public radio LRT on Monday.

„Having in mind the importance of the USA for NATO and for our country, we do not have the luxury to assume that we can work with one administration but not with another. In any case, however US presidential elections end, our task is the same – to retain attention to the region, to retain attention to Europe and to retain attention and support to Ukraine. These are vital matters that directly determine our security,“ stated Šimonytė.