Lithuania has to maintain strategic partnership with USA – parlt speaker

"Lithuania’s interest is to retain as close as possible strategic partnership with the USA," Čmilytė-Nielsen told the radio station Žinių radijas on Wednesday.

According to the parliament speaker, Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential race would raise concern about the US geopolitical direction and potential isolationism from the problems of the rest of the world.

She said that politicians therefore have to expend effort to continue developing ties with the USA and visiting Washington, DC, in person to inform the Congress about the issues of the region.