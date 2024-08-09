Lithuania has become a refuge for Belarusian pro-democracy activists – parlt speaker

Belarusian citizens are continuing to pursue their political endeavours while based in Lithuania for security reasons, she underlined.
„Lithuania has always been committed to freedom, human rights and democracy. Today, those fighting for the same values in Belarus have found refuge in Lithuania. Lithuania is determined to support their efforts towards democratic reforms. The fight for justice is always a meaningful cause. Hopefully, this period becomes a turning point towards a free, democratic and fair Belarus,“ Čmilytė-Nielsen said, recalling the events of 2020.