Lithuania had one of EU’s lowest annual inflation rates in November

The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.2% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.4%. European Union annual inflation was 2.5% in November 2024, up from 2.3% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 3.1%.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland (0.5%), Lithuania and Luxembourg (both 1.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.4%), Belgium (4.8%) and Croatia (4.0%). Compared with October 2024, annual inflation fell in four Member States, remained stable in three and rose in twenty.