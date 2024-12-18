2024.12.18 16:01

Lithuania had one of EU’s lowest annual inflation rates in November

 
Lithuania had one of EU’s lowest annual inflation rates in November – Eurostat
PHOTO: Denys Kurbatov | Shutterstock

In November, Lithuania recorded one of the European Union’s (EU) lowest rates for annual inflation – 1.1%, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office. The country’s monthly rate was 0.6%.

The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.2% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.4%. European Union annual inflation was 2.5% in November 2024, up from 2.3% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 3.1%.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland (0.5%), Lithuania and Luxembourg (both 1.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.4%), Belgium (4.8%) and Croatia (4.0%). Compared with October 2024, annual inflation fell in four Member States, remained stable in three and rose in twenty.

In November 2024, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.74 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.53 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.17 pp) and energy (-0.19 pp).

