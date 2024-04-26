Lithuania expresses strong protest to Belarus over disinformation

Tertel claimed there were alleged threats to Belarus rising from Lithuania, including alleged strikes of military drones from the territory of Lithuania on objects in the territory of Belarus and other similar, unsubstantiated insinuations. Such statements by representatives of the Belarusian regime have nothing to do with reality, the ministry stated.
Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry demanded that Belarus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately refute the disinformation. It also reiterated that Lithuania would take all possible measures to ensure its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.