Lithuania establishes diplomatic relations with Tonga

„We are grateful for your firm position when voting at the United Nations in favour of resolutions condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We realise that this is not easy in the world where much is determined by pragmatic interests rather than by values,“ said Landsbergis.
The diplomats discussed potential cooperation in the area of climate change and renewable energy resources. Landsbergis invited the representative of Tonga to participate in the Future of Democracy Forum in Vilnius on 7-8 November.
Tonga was one of six remaining UN countries with which Lithuania did not have diplomatic relations. Lithuania has established diplomatic ties with 190 countries.