2025.04.23 16:02

Lithuania declares day of mourning on Pope Francis’ funeral day

 
Elta EN
Lithuania declares day of mourning on Pope Francis’ funeral day
Lithuania declares day of mourning on Pope Francis’ funeral day
PHOTO: Philip Chidell / AlamyPhilip Chidell / Alamy Stock Photo | Vida Press

The Government has decreed that this Saturday, 26 April, a day of mourning will be declared in Lithuania to honour the distinguished memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, according to a press release from the Cabinet.

The Government’s resolution, adopted at its Wednesday meeting, stipulates that on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Lithuanian national flag with a black ribbon shall be flown at, above, or on state and municipal institutions and agencies, other institutions, businesses and organisations, as well as on residential buildings.

As Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas noted, the death of Pope Francis is a great loss for the Catholic Church and for the Catholic community in Lithuania and around the world.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions