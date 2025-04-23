Lithuania declares day of mourning on Pope Francis’ funeral day

The Government’s resolution, adopted at its Wednesday meeting, stipulates that on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Lithuanian national flag with a black ribbon shall be flown at, above, or on state and municipal institutions and agencies, other institutions, businesses and organisations, as well as on residential buildings.
As Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas noted, the death of Pope Francis is a great loss for the Catholic Church and for the Catholic community in Lithuania and around the world.