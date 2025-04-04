Lithuania could use ties with Taiwan as “trump card” to increase US military presence – TS-LKD leader

"Americans are reviewing their global military presence, their positions and are considering moving troops from Europe to Southeast Asia, to the Far East, and it all has to do with deterring China and protecting Taiwan," Conservative MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas told Žinių radijas on Friday.
Lithuania has an exceptional relationship with Taiwan and could play it as a "trump card", he said.
"This could be a trump card in terms of attracting American troops to Lithuania. I would suggest that we look at it through a geopolitical lens, and there are certainly opportunities there that can be exploited," Kasčiūnas emphasised.
In November 2021, the Taiwanese Representative Office was opened in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius which resulted in a deterioration of relations between Lithuania and the People’s Republic of China.
China objected to the use of the name of Taiwan instead of Taipei, which it regards to be its breakaway province, and claimed that Lithuania had violated the "one China" policy. Beijing imposed diplomatic and economic sanctions against Lithuania and warned foreign companies it would stop cooperation with them if they use Lithuanian-made parts.
China also downgraded diplomatic relations from the ambassadorial level to the level of chargé d’affaires. Earlier, Lithuania withdrew from the 17+1 cooperation format between countries of Central and Eastern Europe and China.
In response to Beijing’s pressure, the EU formally launched its WTO dispute into „discriminatory Chinese trade practices against Lithuania“ in February 2022.