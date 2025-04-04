Lithuania could use ties with Taiwan as “trump card” to increase US military presence – TS-LKD leader

"Americans are reviewing their global military presence, their positions and are considering moving troops from Europe to Southeast Asia, to the Far East, and it all has to do with deterring China and protecting Taiwan," Conservative MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas told Žinių radijas on Friday.

Lithuania has an exceptional relationship with Taiwan and could play it as a "trump card", he said.

"This could be a trump card in terms of attracting American troops to Lithuania. I would suggest that we look at it through a geopolitical lens, and there are certainly opportunities there that can be exploited," Kasčiūnas emphasised.