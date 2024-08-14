Lithuania considers investing in Ukraine’s defence industry – defmin

„We are considering some investments in Ukraine’s defence industry. They have products that are crucial for them but may also be important for us,“ Kasčiūnas told ELTA.
The minister did not comment about the scope of potential investments.
„They will not be major, but the principle is important in itself. We will analyse positions that are important for Ukrainians and that may benefit us,“ said the minister.
As reported earlier, on Tuesday Kasčiūnas visited Ukraine where he met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.