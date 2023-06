The Global Gender Gap Report 2023, published by World Economic Forum (WEF) since 2006, shows Lithuania taking ninth place among 146 countries covered this year. In 2021, Lithuania ranked 11th.

“Since 2022, we have moved up two positions and are now in the top 10. Of course, we still have a long way to go on gender equality, but the changes are visible. I am pleased that our gender equality policy is trending in a positive direction,” Social Minister Monika Navickienė said.