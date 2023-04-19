2023 m. balandžio 19 d. 09:31

Lithuania can help export up to 1mn tonnes of Ukrainian grain – minister

 
PHOTO: AP / Scanpix

Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė visited Poland and on Tuesday in Warsaw met with Minister of Economic Development and Technology Waldemar Buda. The officials discussed how Lithuania could help Poland solve the grain crisis.

Minister Armonaitė noted that Klaipėda Port and Lithuanian Railways (LTG) could play an important role helping Poland address the current situation and guarantee grain export beyond the European Union. She said Lithuania could transport up to 1 million tonnes of grain by railway from Ukraine via Poland, assisting both countries.

ELTA
