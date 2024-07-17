Lithuania bars entry of cars with Belarusian number plates

The prohibition for cars with Belarusian number plates to enter the EU applies regardless of the citizenship of the owner or driver.

Exemptions will apply until 16 August for private cars of Belarusian citizens who have valid visas or residence permits in Lithuania. This exemption does not apply if the car is owned by a company or is used for commercial purposes.

Cars with Belarusian number plates have to leave Lithuania by 18 January 2025. The decision is made implementing EU regulations.