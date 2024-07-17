2024.07.17 15:48

Lithuania bars entry of cars with Belarusian number plates

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

As of July 18, cars with Belarusian registration numbers are not allowed to enter the territory of the European Union. Those that have arrived will have to either leave within six months or be registered in Lithuania, the Customs has announced.

The prohibition for cars with Belarusian number plates to enter the EU applies regardless of the citizenship of the owner or driver.

Exemptions will apply until 16 August for private cars of Belarusian citizens who have valid visas or residence permits in Lithuania. This exemption does not apply if the car is owned by a company or is used for commercial purposes.

Cars with Belarusian number plates have to leave Lithuania by 18 January 2025. The decision is made implementing EU regulations.

The ban does not apply on Belarusian-registered cars with diplomatic number plates used by diplomatic and consular representations. Another exemption is for passenger cars used for humanitarian purposes.

