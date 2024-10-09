Lithuania and Czech Republic launch cooperation on cyber security

„Lithuania and the Czech Republic have demonstrated leadership among European Allies on cyber security before. In full consciousness that intelligence on cyber threats needs to be shared, not kept, we are launching this partnership looking to promote a closer cooperation between cyber security experts of both nation. We are confident that this will help to strengthen our cybersecurity as well as of other European countries,“ said Director of the NKSC Liudas Ališauskas.
The document encompasses different areas of cooperation with the main focus placed on analysis of cyber threats, information exchange, training in joint exercises and public awareness initiatives. Other areas the agreement is set to promote are scientific and technological research in cyber vulnerabilities and threat identification.
By signing the agreement the Czech Republic has officially joined the Regional Cyber Defence Centre, a branch of the National Cyber Security Centre, and it current team of cyber security experts delegated by Lithuania, Untied States, Poland, Georgia, Ukraine.