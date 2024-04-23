Lithuania accelerates setup procedures for defence companies

Defence manufacturers establishing operations in Lithuania will join a rapidly developing ecosystem of innovative companies. The country is home to a growing number of businesses that leverage its industrial strengths in telecommunications, lasers, sensors and other high-tech fields to produce unmanned aerial vehicles and systems, anti-drone devices, remote initiation systems and other cutting-edge military products. Between 2018 and 2023, the number of specialists employed in Lithuania’s defence industry grew by 14% annually on average, which is twice as fast as the national average in the same period.