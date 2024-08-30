Lin Chia-lung. To secure peace in the Indo-Pacific, include Taiwan in the UN system

In recent years, global leaders have used both bilateral and multilateral occasions—including G7, EU, NATO, and ASEAN meetings—to highlight the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. However, despite being aware of the importance of reducing tensions in the region, the United Nations (UN) has yet to take action to address the challenges posed by the PRC or to incorporate Taiwan in the UN system. As new approaches to engaging with Taiwan have emerged in the global community, yielding huge global benefits, the idea that there must be a choice between the PRC and Taiwan in the UN system is a false dichotomy. Now is the right time for the UN to evolve and to rethink its unjustified policies that exclude Taiwan.