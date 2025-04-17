Liberal MPs oppose proposed tax changes as not intended for defence needs

"What worries us about the tax package is that the money collected will be used mainly to carry out the Social Democratic Party’s programme, not to fund defence. This is very wrong as they use the argument of defence funding but that is not what the money will be collected for," Čmilytė-Nielsen told reporters on Thursday.
"We do not endorse the principles or the decision," she emphasised.
The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday registered a draft tax reform legislation proposing, among other things, a zero-tax rate on a home valued below EUR 40,000 but 0.1-0.5% rates on properties valued at the said amount and above.
The package also includes a proposal to introduce four personal income tax rate brackets ranging between 20% and 36%, depending on earnings.