Liberal MP Bagdonas suspends party membership amid councillor expenses probe – leader

On Thursday Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė will formally ask MPs to lift Bagdonas’ immunity from prosecution.
"He suspended his party membership until this situation is clarified," Čmilytė-Nielsen told reporters on Thursday.
Despite that, she said, the politician remains a member of the Liberal Movement’s group in the Seimas.
The said pre-trial investigation concerns the reimbursement of expenses incurred by members of the municipal council of Neringa from 2019 to 2023. Bagdonas is reported to have allegedly caused EUR 550.88 of damage to Neringa municipality.
He blamed human error for the situation.
Bagdonas said on Wednesday he was surprised by the prosecutor general’s request but would agree to a simplified procedure for the Seimas to vote on his legal immunity, without forming an ad hoc commission.
"I made a mistake when submitting several accounts to the accounting department of Neringa. (...) I did not notice the mistake, they did not notice it, and after all, all the reports of the councillors are also audited by the audit office, which did not find any irregularities either," Bagdonas told ELTA on Thursday.
The prosecutor general’s request to lift the immunity of an MP is debated and decided by the Seimas in a sitting.