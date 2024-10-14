Liberal Movement single coalition party to have improved its tally – leader

"We are the only coalition party that has improved its electoral result compared to the last Seimas elections. We believe this is an appreciation of our four-years politics, of the fact that we were really focused on mobilisation, on solving problems rather than creating new ones. This will be particularly true in the new Parliament," Čmilytė-Nielsen told a post-election press conference organised by ELTA on Monday.
The Liberal Movement garnered 7.70% of support or 8 seats in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, according to the VRK.
Čmilyte-Nielsen said her party rules out a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn party, led by ex-MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis accused of antisemitism, and the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS).
"We would not see a coalition with either Nemunas Dawn or LVŽS. For slightly different reasons – one party simply spreads hate speech, and we do not share any values with the Farmers and Greens, and we have opposite views on all fundamental issues," she emphasised.
Speaking of the Freedom Party’s failure to win seats, Čmilytė-Nielsen said she believed a number of voters returned to support the Liberal Movement.