Liberal Movement’s leader is sceptical about 4-day workweek in current geopolitical environment
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

As the idea of a 4-day workweek has been floating around in the public sphere, leader of the Liberal Movement Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen does not think that it would be viable given the existing geopolitical circumstances.

"Such a decision today, it seems to me, would be improper. […] The discussion does not fully meet present-day realities," Čmilytė-Nielsen, former parliament speaker, told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

According to her, the proposal on the 4-day workweek, which is related to welfare, does not resonate with discussions on national security threats and the need to raise defence spending.

The MP believes that there are other more flexible alternatives, particularly for workers in the public sector, where parents raising children under 3 years of age may have a 32-hour workweek.

Nonetheless she agrees that the matter will be inevitably discussed in the future, especially as there are pilot projects on the 4-day workweek in Southern Europe.

Earlier, Minister of Social Security and Labour Inga Ruginienė welcomed the idea of a 4-day workweek.

