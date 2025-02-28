Liberal Movement’s leader is sceptical about 4-day workweek in current geopolitical environment

"Such a decision today, it seems to me, would be improper. […] The discussion does not fully meet present-day realities," Čmilytė-Nielsen, former parliament speaker, told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

According to her, the proposal on the 4-day workweek, which is related to welfare, does not resonate with discussions on national security threats and the need to raise defence spending.

The MP believes that there are other more flexible alternatives, particularly for workers in the public sector, where parents raising children under 3 years of age may have a 32-hour workweek.