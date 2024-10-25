Liberal Movement might support centre-left coalition on some taxation changes – MP

"Some cautious tax changes could be something that the Liberal Movement lends a helping hand to the left-wing coalition, if this is not a radical increase of redistribution. I do not think that redistribution should be raised by EUR 3 billion. Which would mean additional taxes on people and business. So I would ask to look at this very carefully," Gentvilas told public radio LRT on Friday.
The MP hopes that proposals made by the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and the Farmer and Greens Union (LVŽS), which may form a coalition, would be „less radical“ after elections.
Meanwhile, Social Democratic MP Rasa Budbergytė had stated that the LSDP and the Liberal Movement could ineeed cooperate on social policy but their opinions diverged on economy.
She says that social policy and infrastructure require greater funding, whereas a tax reform is unavoidable due to growing poverty. She also stresses that parliament has to ensure more effective use of budgetary funds as the National Audit Office has concluded that state funds are not used effectively.