Liberal Movement leader says no invite to coalition talks yet despite ’friendly signals’

"Today we are thinking first about our future political group. (…) We hold our own lines. The prerogative to form a coalition today is obviously in the hands of the Social Democrats. We have not heard any formal invitation from them. Apparently, there is option A (to work – ELTA) with the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS)," Čmilytė-Nielsen told reporters outside the Presidential Palace, reiterating that the LVŽS and the Nemunas Dawn were red lines for the Liberals.
She also highlighted greater stability the Liberal Movement could offer as a coalition partner taking more seats than the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) in the recent election. However, the politician said, her party has less in common with the LSDP in terms of programme provisions.
Čmilytė-Nielsen admitted having had unofficial talks with the winner of the parliamentary election.
"After the election, we had informal conversations and correspondence. We get all sorts of signals, friendly ones," she added.
The LSDP will have 52 seats in the Seimas after the second round of 2024 parliamentary election held on 27 October. It is expected to build a ruling coalition with the party Democrats For Lithuania, which will have 14 seats, and with either the Liberal Movement or the LVŽS, which claimed 12 and 8 seats respectively.