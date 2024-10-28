Liberal Movement leader says no invite to coalition talks yet despite ’friendly signals’

"Today we are thinking first about our future political group. (…) We hold our own lines. The prerogative to form a coalition today is obviously in the hands of the Social Democrats. We have not heard any formal invitation from them. Apparently, there is option A (to work – ELTA) with the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS)," Čmilytė-Nielsen told reporters outside the Presidential Palace, reiterating that the LVŽS and the Nemunas Dawn were red lines for the Liberals.