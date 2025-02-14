Letter Z drawn on US Embassy’s sign in Vilnius

The Police Department reported that on 13 February, at around 10:50 p.m., an unidentified person spraypainted the letter Z on the US Embassy’s sign in Vilnius.

Spokesman of the Police Department Ramūnas Matonis confirmed to ELTA that the US Embassy is being guarded by the police. He said he was unaware about the circumstances of the incident.

A pre-trial investigation was opened over the breach of public order, which is punishable by a fine, restriction of freedom, arrest or a custodial sentence of up to two years.