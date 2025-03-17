Let us seek solutions helping expand the network of Lithuanian schools abroad – first lady

The Forum, held at the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in London, United Kingdom, seeks to highlight the importance of Lithuanian education for both Lithuanian society and Lithuanian nationals living abroad. This year’s theme was "Lithuanian School Abroad: How Do We Create It Today?"
"This is our fifth gathering dedicated to preserving and promoting the Lithuanian language and strengthening its prestige worldwide. It is about ensuring our children’s right to speak their mother tongue, no matter where they live. It is about preserving a rare linguistic and unique cultural identity of our families not only in Lithuania but across the globe. This is a great opportunity to reflect on our achievements, both at home and internationally, in showcasing Lithuania’s uniqueness," Diana Nausėdienė said in her video address.
The First Lady expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to greet not only the Forum’s participants but also those who study, research, and teach the Lithuanian language abroad, recognizing its value as a rare linguistic treasure.
"We are very happy for every newly established Lithuanian school—each one an ambassador of Lithuanian studies, a small island contributing to the global network of Lithuanian identity. What measures can we take to ensure that every Lithuanian community, large or small, has access to a Lituanistic school in their country? Schools serve as centers that unite and nurture communities, playing a crucial role in preserving and strengthening Lithuanian identity. My appeal to you is this: let us use this forum to find solutions that will lead to the expansion of Lithuanian language schools," Nausėdienė pointed out.
The First Lady stressed that the Lithuanian language, which is shrouded in various words of praise, must also become modern: accessible, well-prepared learning resources are essential for anyone who wishes to study it.
"The prestige of a language is not only shaped by its rich history but also by the opportunities available to learn it, by the existence of high-quality, recognized certification programs. Let us focus on enhancing the global presence of our language—an issue that only we can address. Raising the prestige of the Lithuanian language is a responsibility that falls to all of us," Mrs. Nausėdienė stressed.
The First Lady emphasized her deepest gratitude to the active part of the global Lithuanian community, which creates the vital fabric of Lithuanian forums, as well as the Kazickas Family Foundation, sponsors, associations and organizations. To this dedicated group across different countries, actively creating and consistently working in the communities and 260 Lithuanian schools, to the 1,000 passionate teachers whose hearts beat daily in harmony with contemporary Lithuanian culture and history.
"By establishing and fostering Lithuanian schools around the world, you teach young people to be strong, proud guardians of their language, culture, and national identity. Not to fade away, not to be lost in a fluid culture driven by the allure of consumerism. You empower them to remain true to themselves while shaping their own unique identities. Thank you for the invaluable lessons in Lithuanian heritage that you provide to your students—and to all of us," Nausėdienė underlined.
First Lady Diana Nausėdienė is the patron of Lithuanian education within Lithuanian communities worldwide and of the Lithuanian Education Forum.