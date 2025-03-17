Let us seek solutions helping expand the network of Lithuanian schools abroad – first lady

The First Lady expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to greet not only the Forum’s participants but also those who study, research, and teach the Lithuanian language abroad, recognizing its value as a rare linguistic treasure.

"We are very happy for every newly established Lithuanian school—each one an ambassador of Lithuanian studies, a small island contributing to the global network of Lithuanian identity. What measures can we take to ensure that every Lithuanian community, large or small, has access to a Lituanistic school in their country? Schools serve as centers that unite and nurture communities, playing a crucial role in preserving and strengthening Lithuanian identity. My appeal to you is this: let us use this forum to find solutions that will lead to the expansion of Lithuanian language schools," Nausėdienė pointed out.