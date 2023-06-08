Less than a third of Russian residents in Estonia identify as such

Twenty-eight percent of people of Russian ethnicity residing in Estonia define themselves solely as Russian, while 68 percent define themselves as Estonian-Russian, Russian-speaking Estonian, or both Estonian and Russian, the ERR public broadcaster said citing a recent survey.
The poll, conducted by Turu-uuringute and ordered by the Government Office, found that just 3 percent of people of Russian ethnicity define themselves solely as Estonian.
