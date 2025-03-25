Leader of democratic Belarus delivers speech in Seimas

"In the struggle for freedom and independence our nations have always supported each other. Belarusians and Lithuanians together participated in uprisings against the Russian Empire. We stood together against oppression during the Soviet occupation. […] Our friendship is determined not just by geography but also by shared ideals and values," Tsikhanouskaya said in the Seimas on Tuesday.

She stressed that the goal of Belarusians is to free themselves from the tyranny of Alexander Lukashenko and return Belarus to the family of European nations.