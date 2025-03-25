Leader of democratic Belarus delivers speech in Seimas

"In the struggle for freedom and independence our nations have always supported each other. Belarusians and Lithuanians together participated in uprisings against the Russian Empire. We stood together against oppression during the Soviet occupation. […] Our friendship is determined not just by geography but also by shared ideals and values," Tsikhanouskaya said in the Seimas on Tuesday.
She stressed that the goal of Belarusians is to free themselves from the tyranny of Alexander Lukashenko and return Belarus to the family of European nations.
"Although five years have passed, Lukashenko still acts as if people are protesting outside of his palace. He is afraid of Belarusians. He is retaliating against you for your solidarity. But this means just one thing – you are doing everything right," said the Belarusian opposition leader.
Tsikhanouskaya added that Belarusian citizens residing in Lithuania make the country stronger by creating jobs and paying taxes. She urged Belarusians to learn the Lithuanian language, take interest in culture, integrate in the Lithuanian society and comply with laws.
"Belarusians respect Lithuanian sovereignty and territorial integrity. We condemn all attempts to use history as a weapon," said Tsikhanouskaya.
Belarusians mark Freedom Day on 25 March commemorating the declaration of independence of Belarusian Democratic Republic on 25 March 1918.