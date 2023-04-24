2023 m. balandžio 24 d. 10:34

Lawmakers ask France to declare Chinese ambassador persona non grata

 (1)
Lu Shaye
Lu Shaye
PHOTO: Vida Press
On Sunday, a global alliance uniting lawmakers addressed French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna with a request to declare Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye persona non grata. The request comes after the ambassador’s controversial statements about the sovereignty of the Baltic States.

Among others, the address was signed by MP Žygimantas Pavilionis, chair of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs, MEPs Andrius Kubilius and Petras Auštrevičius, MPs Dovilė Šakalienė, Giedrius Surplys and Eugenijus Sabutis.

Elta EN
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
    Related articles
    Top articles