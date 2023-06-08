According to the minister, the movement is restricted for just 17 of 153 irregular migrants who are currently in Lithuania. She said a working group would be established to draft amendments to provisions of the Law on the Legal Status of Aliens that contradicted the Constitution.
2023 m. birželio 08 d. 14:36
Law restricting freedom of movement of irregular migrants will be amended after Constitutional Court’s ruling
ELTA
PHOTO:
Lithuania’s Constitutional Court (KT) has judged that forcible accommodation of migrants in foreigners’ registration centres after they had illegally crossed the state border was unconstitutional. Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė says authorities started lifting restrictions on the movement of migrants on Wednesday.
Top articles