Law on defence and security industry may be adopted in spring – president’s adviser

“The law on defence and security industry has been drafted, although it has slightly stalled at the Government, where it is being improved. It provides for a number of measures discussed by companies as they require industrial cooperation when major purchases are happening, more flexible regulation, especially as regards production of military equipment,” Budrys told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
The president’s adviser said that both the companies and President Gitanas Nausėda hope an agreement to be reached on new legislation. He added that last week Lithuanian and Ukrainian representatives signed letters of intent for developing defence industries, while Lithuania would have an important role to play and is already contributing with electronic optics, drones and anti-drone equipment.
In May 2023, Lithuania’s ministers of the economy and innovation, national defence, the interior and foreign affairs signed guidelines for defence and security industry development in 2023-2027, foreseeing adoption of a defence industry law.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Lithuania on 10 January. During the visit, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Sergiy Boyev and Director of the Lithuanian Defence and Security Industry Association (LGSPA) Vaidas Sabaliauskas signed a memorandum on carrying out joint projects. Lithuanian manufacturers RSI Europe, NT Service, DMEXS and Brolis Semiconductors signed letters of intent with Ukraine’s state-owned company group Ukroboronprom. It was agreed to jointly develop autonomous, cyber security, demining, unmanned aerial vehicle and other defence and security systems.