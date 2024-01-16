Law on defence and security industry may be adopted in spring – president’s adviser

“The law on defence and security industry has been drafted, although it has slightly stalled at the Government, where it is being improved. It provides for a number of measures discussed by companies as they require industrial cooperation when major purchases are happening, more flexible regulation, especially as regards production of military equipment,” Budrys told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

The president’s adviser said that both the companies and President Gitanas Nausėda hope an agreement to be reached on new legislation. He added that last week Lithuanian and Ukrainian representatives signed letters of intent for developing defence industries, while Lithuania would have an important role to play and is already contributing with electronic optics, drones and anti-drone equipment.