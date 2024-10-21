Law enforcement freezes assets in Foxpay probe – media

News website delfi.lt has reported that on 18 October prosecutors imposed restrictions on ownership rights to Trinkūnaitė’s home in Vilnius. Ownership rights were also restricted to the house and the flat in Vilnius owned by businessman Mindaugas Navickas and Monika Navickienė, former minister of social security and labour.
As reported previously, seven people were detained as part of the investigation into Foxpay. Among them were Trinkūnaitė and her life partner Vilhelmas Germanas, as well as Navickas. Law enforcement stated that former minister Navickienė was not involved in the investigation and that so far there was no reason to interview her.
According to the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT), the probe was launched into suspected legalisation of proceeds from crime, fraud, misappropriation and squandering of property, bribery and graft.
It is suspected that a group of conspirators might have legalised at least EUR 17 million in 2023-2024. It is also thought that more than EUR 100,000 was paid in bribes „to certain employees“ in an attempt to conceal the company’s activities from authorities – the FNTT and the Bank of Lithuania. Law enforcement suspects that bribes were paid for concealing or destroying important data.
Dozens of searches were conducted discovering large sums of cash, technical equipment and electronic information, as well as cryptocurrencies, property and artwork.