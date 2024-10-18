Law enforcement does not comment about probe into incendiary parcels sent via DHL

"In this stage of the investigation we are not providing comments. This investigation is very serious, related to national security matters, related to international cooperation," said Artūras Urbelis, chief prosecutor at the Organised Crime and Corruption Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
In July, a person from Lithuania sent homemade incendiary devices to the United Kingdom and Germany, which were transported by air but ignited in logistics centres.
In September, CEO of DHL Lietuva, Mindaugas Pivoriūnas, confirmed to public broadcaster LRT that two incidents had occurred in the parcel delivery network. According to him, the company undertook security measures and is cooperating with law enforcement.
German security services earlier stated that in July a parcel caught on fire when it was being loaded onto a DHL cargo plane in Leipzig Airport.
A similar incident happed in July in a warehouse near Birmingham, the United Kingdom, were a fire erupted.