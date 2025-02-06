Latvian president urges readiness for quick response to all possible risks during grid synchronisation

As the president’s adviser Martins Dregeris told LETA, the president and the minister on Thursday discussed the Baltic power transmission system’s synchronization with the European power grid and work to develop a national long-term energy strategy.
The president appreciated the preparations completed to disconnect from the Russian-Belarusian power grids, but stressed that it is essential to make sure all the parties involved in the process are able to respond fast to possible risks.
Rinkevics noted that a lot of work has been done by Latvia and other Baltic countries to prepare for the synchronization with the European electricity grids. According to the president, this will be an important step in strengthening Latvia’s energy security.
"At the same time, we need to be clearly aware of the potential risks both before and after the disconnection," the president said.
Rinkevics called on the Climate and Energy Ministry, as the responsible institution, as well as all stakeholders to be prepared for various scenarios, so that in any situation the necessary support could be provided to the Latvian population as soon as possible.
The officials also discussed work on Latvia’s energy strategy 2050. The Climate and Energy Ministry presented its first draft at Riga Castle on October 23, 2024, and the draft strategy is scheduled to be reviewed again in March this year. Rinkevics reiterated that the main objective of the strategy should be to ensure competitive energy prices in the region.
As reported, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, risks to the Baltic energy system have also increased. To address them, the Baltic energy system will be disconnected from the Russian combined energy system, the so-called BRELL ring, and connected to the European system almost a year earlier than originally planned, on February 8-9 this year.
As the Climate and Energy Ministry said previously, February is the best month for switching from BRELL to the European energy network, as energy production in the region is higher during that month. The likelihood of especially adverse weather conditions is also lower in February.