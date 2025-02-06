Latvian president urges readiness for quick response to all possible risks during grid synchronisation

Rinkevics noted that a lot of work has been done by Latvia and other Baltic countries to prepare for the synchronization with the European electricity grids. According to the president, this will be an important step in strengthening Latvia’s energy security.

The president appreciated the preparations completed to disconnect from the Russian-Belarusian power grids, but stressed that it is essential to make sure all the parties involved in the process are able to respond fast to possible risks.

As the president’s adviser Martins Dregeris told LETA, the president and the minister on Thursday discussed the Baltic power transmission system’s synchronization with the European power grid and work to develop a national long-term energy strategy.

"At the same time, we need to be clearly aware of the potential risks both before and after the disconnection," the president said.

Rinkevics called on the Climate and Energy Ministry, as the responsible institution, as well as all stakeholders to be prepared for various scenarios, so that in any situation the necessary support could be provided to the Latvian population as soon as possible.