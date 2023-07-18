Weather
Horoscope
Calendar
Search
Report news
LT
EN
RU
Contact
Ads
Politics
Business
World Lithuanians
Expats
Culture
Lifestyle
Video
Topics
Subscription
Profilis
Prenumeratos
Sutikimai
Išsaugoti
Pranešimai
Atsijungti
EN Delfi
Politics
2023 July 18 14:58
Latvian president: Russia is responsible for ‘weaponising food’
D+ nariams
Prenumeruoti
Elta EN
Edgars Rinkevičs
PHOTO:
DELFI / Domantas Pipas
President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs says Russia is responsible for “weaponising food”.
Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
United Nations
Black Sea
Odessa
Russian
Comment
Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions