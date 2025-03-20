Latvian citizen sentenced to several years in jail for illegal participation in Ukraine war

Tarabanovs was found guilty of the offence of unlawful participation in an armed conflict under Article 77.1 of the Criminal Code.
He was found not guilty of the charge against him under Article 79.5 of the Criminal Code – travel for terrorism purposes.
The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed to the Riga Regional Court.
As reported, the man was charged with attempting to unlawfully participate in an armed conflict and travelling for terrorism purposes. He is currently in custody.
According to the indictment, in January 2022, Tarabanovs received an order from a person „Alexander“, who has not been precisely identified in the criminal proceedings, to carry out an act of sabotage – arson – in Ukraine. The man then travelled to Ukraine to carry out the operation.
The case was investigated by the State Security Service (VDD) before being referred for prosecution.
On 19 February 2015, changes to the Criminal Code entered into force, prohibiting unlawful participation in an armed conflict abroad.