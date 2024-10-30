Latvia sets minimum monthly wage at EUR 740 from next year

Between 2020 and 2023, the share of minimum wage and lower wage earners in the public sector increased slightly from 10.4 percent in 2020 to 12.6 percent in 2023, while in the private sector the share of minimum wage earners decreased from 21.2 percent to 18.6 percent.

Certain sectors with a high share of workers paid the minimum monthly wage or close to the minimum monthly wage may be exposed to increasing production cost pressures, such as the need to modernize production technological processes to increase productivity.

The ministry said that an increase in the minimum wage directly increases the purchasing power of low wage earners, with a positive impact on domestic demand, which is one of the pillars of economic growth. The ministry also hopes that these changes will contribute to a levelling out of wages among the Baltic countries, as well as to bringing wages closer to the average of the rest of the EU, which is one of the instruments to reduce emigration flows.