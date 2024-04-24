Late PM Kirkilas laid to rest in Vilnius

2024.04.24 16:16

PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

Former prime minister Gediminas Kirkilas, who passed away suddenly on 20 April aged 72, was laid to rest in Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius on Wednesday.

His colleagues Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis, former European commissioner, and MP Antanas Vinskus delivered speeches at the funeral. Priest Ričardas Doveika conducted the funeral service.

Kirkilas was the prime minister of Lithuania in 2006-2008, the minister of national defence in 2004-2006 and an MP from 1992 through 2020.

He was a member of the Democratic Labour Party of Lithuania (LDDP) in 1990-2001, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) in 2001-2017 and the Social Democratic Labour Party (LSDDP) since 2018.

