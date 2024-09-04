Landslide damage to Gediminas Hill repaired

Part of the hill’s southern slope started to collapse on July 29, following a massive storm that swept through Lithuania.

Gediminas Hill is currently in a stable condition, with no significant shifts recorded by sensors, according to the museum.

„All the soil that slipped has been removed and drainage pipes were laid in the landslide area. An additional soil reinforcement net has been laid over the crushed rock,“ it said, adding that these were short-term measures only.

A preliminary contract for the first phase of the long-term improvement project was signed in early May, the museum said. However, the work cannot start until the necessary budget is in place.