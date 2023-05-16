Landsbergis urges united response to autocratic states cooperating in attempt to rewrite international order

“During its long history with Russia, Lithuania has learned to read the warning signs. Don’t we see the same signs in Asia today? The problem, however, usually is not the inability to see the signs. Just like in the case of Russia, the greatest challenge is to mobilise the will and courage and start acting before it is too late,” Landsbergis said.

The minister emphasised that to prevent the current aggression from becoming the new norm we must ensure that Ukraine wins the war which requires further military assistance of all allies.