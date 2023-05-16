2023 m. gegužės 16 d. 09:20
Landsbergis urges united response to autocratic states cooperating in attempt to rewrite international order
On Monday, 15 May, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis attended the Munich Security Conference Leaders’ Meeting in Japan, where he noted that the answer to the question of whether East Asia would face aggressive military revisionism, similar to the one taking place in Europe, highly depends on the current actions of the democratic states, the ministry said in a press release.
